MS Dhoni is number one football player in Indian team: Rohit Sharma

Mid-Day Friday, 13 December 2019
As Rohit Sharma became the first-ever La Liga brand ambassador in India, he termed MS Dhoni as the best football player in the team on Thursday.

"MS Dhoni is the number one football player. There are few guys like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya they follow football and they do watch all these footballers," Rohit...
News video: Ind vs WI| 'They're very unpredictable': Rohit Sharma ahead of final T20

Ind vs WI| 'They're very unpredictable': Rohit Sharma ahead of final T20 05:51

 Indian Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma spoke on the upcoming clash between India and West Indies. Speaking ahead of the decider match, Rohit said the West Indies team is 'unpredictable'.

