Terence Crawford vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas: Switch-hitting extraordinaire returns but still trapped on wrong side of road

The three-weight world champion is still no closer to a super fight with Errol Spence Jr or Manny Pacquiao

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gerson Otero @terencecrawford Hit by a bullet, US #boxer vowed to change his life - @CNN 💯👈😎🇵🇷✌️ https://t.co/bvC0Cr6VAl 2 days ago RTDeezy RT @RingGangRadio: Podcast Time!!!!! Ring Gang Radio Presents "Real Talk: Terence Crawford vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas Recap" https://t.co/vy9… 3 days ago Jakal Davis RT @SlimShady274: RECORD BREAKING TERENCE CRAWFORD FIGHT AGAINST EGIDIJUS KAVALIAUSKAS MOS... https://t.co/4g70WzFR3m via @YouTube 3 days ago Slim Shady RECORD BREAKING TERENCE CRAWFORD FIGHT AGAINST EGIDIJUS KAVALIAUSKAS MOS... https://t.co/4g70WzFR3m via @YouTube 3 days ago Tony RT @TheBoxingRant: NEW VIDEO clip from Episode 253 of THE BOXING RANT podcast 🥊 Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas post-fight revi… 3 days ago HR Efemena🌎 Terence Crawford defeats Egidijus Kavaliauskas by 9th-round TKO https://t.co/nlCPz8Y51G 3 days ago Joshua M. Mang 1. Egidijus Kavaliauskas did very well against Terence Crawford early in the fight, in fact if the fight had been a… https://t.co/oTTU1lLduP 3 days ago