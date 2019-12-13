Rival boss uses one word to sum up Jack Grealish - and the Aston Villa captain will love it Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Aston Villa news | Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder praises Jack Grealish and gives AVFC verdict. Aston Villa news | Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder praises Jack Grealish and gives AVFC verdict. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this