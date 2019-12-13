Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Leicester v Norwich odds and prediction as Jamie Vardy has new record in his sights

Leicester Mercury Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Our Leicester v Norwich betting preview highlights a new scoring record Jamie Vardy has in his sights.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

osm_ostech

OSTECH STAKE MARKET (OSM) SATURDAY OSM MEGA PREDICTION 14-12-2019. BY 4PM 11.16 odds BET KING CODE : E4ZVT N5,000=N61,387.22 WIN ACCUMUL… https://t.co/hoyAlCAHNf 1 week ago

shotongoal247

ShotOnGoal 🚨 #SOGTipsterTime ⚽️ Saturday: #LCFC v #NCFC ✅ Leicester set a new club record of eight straight top-flight wins… https://t.co/MIp9N08KML 1 week ago

LiveLCFC

LCFC Live The title race is on! Can Jamie Vardy clip The Canaries' wings? Check out our Leicester v Norwich punting preview.… https://t.co/i95Q0pfWar 1 week ago

LiveLCFC

LCFC Live The title race is on! Can Vardy clip The Canaries' wings? Check out our Leicester v Norwich punting preview 18+ onl… https://t.co/cAYXi3eA02 1 week ago

LiveLCFC

LCFC Live Title race is on! Can Vardy clip The Canaries' wings? Check out our Leicester v Norwich punting preview 18+ only… https://t.co/ATDgORJZok 1 week ago

LiveLCFC

LCFC Live Can Vardy clip The Canaries' wings later today? Check out our Leicester v Norwich punting preview 18+ only… https://t.co/sRVYkdRhza 1 week ago

LiveLCFC

LCFC Live Can Jamie Vardy clip The Canaries' wings? Check out our Leicester v Norwich punting preview 18+ only @poolsofficial… https://t.co/WNxXeR3oBZ 1 week ago

betbotsoccer

betbot.soccer Number of goals prediction for Leicester - Norwich #Leicester #Norwich #PremierLeague #sportsbetting #bettingtips… https://t.co/seCCDAwRng 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.