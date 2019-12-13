Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Carmelo Anthony wants Nuggets jersey retired after years of service in Denver

Daily Star Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Carmelo Anthony wants Nuggets jersey retired after years of service in DenverCarmelo Anthony spent eight successful years with the Denver Nuggets and has made no secret about his wish to see his former No 15 jersey retired
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

republic

Republic #CarmeloAnthony wants Nuggets to retire his jersey, says 'this is where it all started' https://t.co/qXgAAPGEd9 1 week ago

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Carmelo Anthony wants his jersey retired with the Denver Nuggets: ‘This is where it all started’… https://t.co/Q8ubc3nIAm 1 week ago

BinoBola

BinoBola Carmelo Anthony wants his jersey retired with the Denver Nuggets: ‘This is where it all started’ https://t.co/ZvaDP4YSZ1 1 week ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Carmelo Anthony wants his jersey retired with the Denver Nuggets: ‘This is where it all started’ https://t.co/GnfeXOFsla via @YahooSports 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.