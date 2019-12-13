Global  

Chris Canty: If Eagles are going to win the NFC East, Carson Wentz will have to play a lot better

Friday, 13 December 2019
Chris Canty: If Eagles are going to win the NFC East, Carson Wentz will have to play a lot betterChris Canty talks about the Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Redskins Week 15 matchup and explains why quarterback Carson Wentz will need to play a lot better for the Eagles to win the NFC East.
News video: Eagles' Carson Wentz Speaks To The Media Ahead Of Sunday's Game Against Redskins

Eagles' Carson Wentz Speaks To The Media Ahead Of Sunday's Game Against Redskins 09:54

 The Eagles play the Redskins Sunday at 1 p.m.

