'They shipped us out of town' - Stoke City fans' 1,700-mile round trip for match that never was Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Stoke City archives | 24 years ago today Stoke City were in Italy trying to find a pitch fit to play their Anglo-Italian Cup group stage match against Reggiana. Stoke City archives | 24 years ago today Stoke City were in Italy trying to find a pitch fit to play their Anglo-Italian Cup group stage match against Reggiana. 👓 View full article

