NFL This Week: Round 1 of Texans-Titans’ AFC South showdown

Seattle Times Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
The Houston Texans have won the AFC South three times in coach Bill O’Brien’s five seasons, and they have led or shared the divisional lead all but three weeks this season. Adding a fourth title to that list means going through the franchise the Texans replaced in Houston. The Tennessee Titans last won the AFC […]
 The Texans and Titans are tied atop the AFC South lead with two matchups in the final three games of the regular season. Katie Johnston reports.

