Academy graduate Pereira part of United 4,000-game milestone Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Manchester United is set to feature an academy graduate in the matchday squad for the 4,000th consecutive game on Sunday Manchester United is set to feature an academy graduate in the matchday squad for the 4,000th consecutive game on Sunday 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this