Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Liam Williams deserves a world title shot - but boxing rivals are snubbing him

Daily Star Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Liam Williams deserves a world title shot - but boxing rivals are snubbing himFRANK WARREN COLUMN: Starsport's hard-hitting columnist gives his verdict on Liam Williams's return to the ring next weekend PLUS Daniel Dubois and Tommy Fury fight previews
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport FRANK WARREN COLUMN Liam Williams deserves world title shot - but belt holders are ducking fight @frankwarren_tv… https://t.co/2vwXvcYWSW 1 week ago

azizur655

Md Azizur Rahman Liam Williams deserves a world title shot - but boxing rivals are snubbing him https://t.co/sPAkRTl3Ud 1 week ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport FRANK WARREN COLUMN Liam Williams deserves world title shot - but belt holders are ducking fight… https://t.co/2bar7bHcIW 1 week ago

UKBoxersNews

UKBoxersNews Liam Williams deserves a world title shot - but boxing rivals are snubbing him https://t.co/zmn3RE9i8b https://t.co/MqXAilso1E 1 week ago

boxnewsuk

Boxing News 🥊 Liam Williams deserves a world title shot - but boxing rivals are snubbing him https://t.co/f0tjn8n4HU 1 week ago

britboxsuk

The Boxing Ring FRANK WARREN COLUMN: Starsport's hard-hitting columnist gives his verdict on Liam Williams's return to the ring nex… https://t.co/UHCc2KE4kX 1 week ago

Boxing_NewsNow

Boxing News Now Liam Williams deserves a world title shot - but boxing rivals are snubbing him - https://t.co/tjxOIVmx90 https://t.co/9DftOTGpCI 1 week ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport FRANK WARREN COLUMN Liam Williams deserves world title shot - but belt holders are ducking fight @frankwarren_tv… https://t.co/DPlWOSevcH 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.