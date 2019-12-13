Global  

Flyers' Lindblom has rare cancer, out for season

ESPN Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom, who is tied for team lead with 11 goals this season, will undergo further testing and evaluation before beginning treatment for Ewing's sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer.
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Flyers' Oskar Lindblom Diagnosed With Rare Form Of Cancer

Flyers' Oskar Lindblom Diagnosed With Rare Form Of Cancer 02:07

 Alexandria Hoff reports.

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Flyers' Oskar Lindblom diagnosed with rare form of bone cancer https://t.co/CxhJdeWa9P 12 hours ago

Jenparksss

Jennifer Parks RT @JeffSkversky: 👏 Flyers are playing for Oskar Lindblom who was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of cancer Flyers had his #2… 13 hours ago

saucyrockets

Saucy Rockets: A Hockey Podcast RT @PlusPuck: Oskar Lindblom is diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare bone cancer and is not expecting to play for the rest of this season… 15 hours ago

PlusPuck

PuckPlus Oskar Lindblom is diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare bone cancer and is not expecting to play for the rest of t… https://t.co/IvQTlZ0pzr 15 hours ago

Mikeluc56742275

Mike.lucas RT @CNN: Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, the team said https:… 19 hours ago

BingnearLarry

Larry RT @JClarkNBCS: Flyers captain Claude Giroux on Oskar Lindblom being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer “We love Oscar a lot. He’s a str… 1 day ago

KimiGM

Kim Golden The @NHLFlyers are the *only* hockey team for me and now one of our players, @oskarlindblom, has been stricken wit… https://t.co/ELbuXyRsNK 1 day ago

JeffSkversky

Jeff Skversky 6abc 👏 Flyers are playing for Oskar Lindblom who was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of cancer Flyers had… https://t.co/wBZuI7GGBD 1 day ago

