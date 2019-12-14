Global  

Knicks interim coach Mike MillerÂ sticking with his plan to utilize all three point guardsÂ 

Newsday Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Frank Ntilikina starts,Â Dennis Smith Jr. is first off the bench andÂ Elfrid Payton starts the second quarter. The second half is a mix based on matchups and effectiveness.
