Chapecoense plane crash survivor Neto retires

SoccerNews.com Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Chapecoense plane crash survivor Neto has announced his retirement from football. Neto decided to hang up his boots due to the injuries sustained when the aircraft carrying the Chapecoense squad, management and a number of journalists to Medellin for the first leg of the 2016 Copa Sudamericana final crashed, killing 71 people on board. The […]

The post Chapecoense plane crash survivor Neto retires appeared first on Soccer News.
