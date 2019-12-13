Global  

Cardinals release veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs

Seattle Times Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs with three games remaining in a disappointing season for both the player and the team. The 37-year-old Suggs had some good moments for the Cardinals early in the season but his role has diminished in recent weeks. He’s played in all 13 […]
