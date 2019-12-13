Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Academy graduate Pereira part of United 4,000-game milestone

Seattle Times Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The excitement at being talent-spotted by Manchester United brought on moments of youthful giddiness for Andreas Pereira. From being told by his footballer father of United’s tentative interest in him as a teenager, to the first meeting with the managerial colossus Alex Ferguson and being greeted in Portuguese. “I was starstruck […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Rashford praises how academy made him into a Man United man

Rashford praises how academy made him into a Man United man 01:23

 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford talks about his passion for the club's youth academy, which himself and other legends came through. United are expected to announce their 4,000th consecutive matchday squad that includes an academy graduate this weekend against Everton.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

danrleycruz_

Danrley Cruz Academy graduate Pereira part of United 4,000-game milestone https://t.co/8UoO9iBIM9 https://t.co/HfXKeGWGWK 1 week ago

Super_World_Cup

Super World Cup Academy graduate Pereira part of United 4,000-game milestone https://t.co/pFPpCYP2Iv 1 week ago

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert Academy Graduate Pereira Part Of United 4,000-Game Milestone | Sports | China Daily https://t.co/TdUGp9Qd9E 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.