Academy graduate Pereira part of United 4,000-game milestone

Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The excitement at being talent-spotted by Manchester United brought on moments of youthful giddiness for Andreas Pereira. From being told by his footballer father of United’s tentative interest in him as a teenager, to the first meeting with the managerial colossus Alex Ferguson and being greeted in Portuguese. “I was starstruck […] 👓 View full article

