Academy graduate Pereira part of United 4,000-game milestone
Friday, 13 December 2019 () MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The excitement at being talent-spotted by Manchester United brought on moments of youthful giddiness for Andreas Pereira. From being told by his footballer father of United’s tentative interest in him as a teenager, to the first meeting with the managerial colossus Alex Ferguson and being greeted in Portuguese. “I was starstruck […]
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford talks about his passion for the club's youth academy, which himself and other legends came through. United are expected to announce their 4,000th consecutive matchday squad that includes an academy graduate this weekend against Everton.
