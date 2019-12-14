James Harden scores 54 points, Rockets rout Magic 130-107 Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

James Harden scored 54 points, hitting 10 of 15 3-pointers and 19 of 31 shots overall, in the Houston Rockets' 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic James Harden scored 54 points, hitting 10 of 15 3-pointers and 19 of 31 shots overall, in the Houston Rockets' 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic 👓 View full article

