Derrick Henry questionable for Titans’ showdown with Texans

Seattle Times Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee running back Derrick Henry is questionable for the Titans’ AFC South showdown with the Houston Texans. Henry has not practiced all week with a sore left hamstring that limited him in th e Titans’ 42-21 win over the Oakland Raiders last week despite him running for 103 yards and a […]
News video: Texans And Titans Play For AFC South Lead

Texans And Titans Play For AFC South Lead 00:58

 The Texans and Titans are tied atop the AFC South lead with two matchups in the final three games of the regular season. Katie Johnston reports.

