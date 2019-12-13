Derrick Henry questionable for Titans’ showdown with Texans

Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee running back Derrick Henry is questionable for the Titans’ AFC South showdown with the Houston Texans. Henry has not practiced all week with a sore left hamstring that limited him in th e Titans’ 42-21 win over the Oakland Raiders last week despite him running for 103 yards and a […] 👓 View full article

