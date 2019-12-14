Manchester United teen Mason Greenwood builds strike rate
Saturday, 14 December 2019 () *Manchester:* Teenager Mason Greenwood, 18, again grabbed his chances for Manchester United, scoring twice in a 4-0 thrashing of AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday. Earlier, Arsenal came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Standard Liege and also make sure of a place in the last 32 as Group F winners. With Wolves, who...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mentioned Mason Greenwood in the same breath as a young Wayne Rooney after the teenager inspired Manchester United’s Europa League victory against AZ Alkmaar. With progress to the knockout phase already assured, the Reds overcame a sloppy start to secure a thumping win that...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola condemn alleged racist abuse aimed at players during the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium. The Etihad Stadium bore witness to a match as thrilling as it was..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published