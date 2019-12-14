Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Manchester United teen Mason Greenwood builds strike rate

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
*Manchester:* Teenager Mason Greenwood, 18, again grabbed his chances for Manchester United, scoring twice in a 4-0 thrashing of AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday. Earlier, Arsenal came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Standard Liege and also make sure of a place in the last 32 as Group F winners. With Wolves, who...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Solskjaer praises Greenwood after AZ Alkmaar brace

Solskjaer praises Greenwood after AZ Alkmaar brace 00:28

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mentioned Mason Greenwood in the same breath as a young Wayne Rooney after the teenager inspired Manchester United’s Europa League victory against AZ Alkmaar. With progress to the knockout phase already assured, the Reds overcame a sloppy start to secure a thumping win that...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester United v Everton: Match preview [Video]Manchester United v Everton: Match preview

Match preview as Duncan Ferguson's Everton prepare to take on Manchester United this weekend.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Managers condemn alleged racial abuse during Manchester derby [Video]Managers condemn alleged racial abuse during Manchester derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola condemn alleged racist abuse aimed at players during the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium. The Etihad Stadium bore witness to a match as thrilling as it was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Composed Mason Greenwood strike helps Man Utd peg back Everton

Mason Greenwood stepped off the bench to salvage a point for Manchester United as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Everton. The post Composed...
Team Talk

Manchester United 1-1 Everton: Greenwood saves the day

Manchester United’s strong run of form hit something of a stumbling block earlier today as they were held to an entertaining 1-1 draw against Everton at Old...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.