Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chris Bosh sends LeBron James message after pair embrace ahead of Lakers vs Heat

Daily Star Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Chris Bosh sends LeBron James message after pair embrace ahead of Lakers vs HeatLeBron James and Chris Bosh combined to win two NBA titles with the Miami Heat and reached four successive NBA Finals. James then moved on to the Cleveland Cavaliers while Bosh remained in Miami until he retired
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: LeBron James Returns To Miami

LeBron James Returns To Miami 01:54

 Former Miami Heat star LeBron James returns to the AAA arena to face a rejuvenated Miami Heat.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlphaGue1

Alpha Gue Chris Bosh sends LeBron James message after pair embrace ahead of Lakers vs Heat https://t.co/W5f06lWEta 3 days ago

Mirian_Cunanan

Mirian Cunanan Chris Bosh sends LeBron James message after pair embrace ahead of Lakers vs Heat https://t.co/3ygB7bIRSj 1012501109?-12962:10599 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.