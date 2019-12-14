Global  

Josh Hazlewood ruled out of first Test against New Zealand

Sify Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Perth [Australia], Dec 14 (ANI): Australia's Josh Hazlewood was on Saturday ruled out of the first Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring strain.
