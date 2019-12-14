Kumamon rejected as 2020 Olympic torch runner for not being human Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Kumamon, the cuddly Japanese black bear-like character whose fame has spread overseas, has missed out on becoming a runner for the 2020 Olympic torch relay, officials familiar with… 👓 View full article

