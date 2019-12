Dec 14 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of 1st test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Saturday at Rawalpindi, Pakistan No play Saturday due to a wet outfield Sri Lanka 1st innings Dimuth Karunaratne lbw Shaheen Afridi 59 Oshada Fernando c Haris Sohail b Naseem Shah 40 Kusal Mendis c Mohammad Rizwan b Usman Shinwari 10 Angelo Mathews c Asad Shafiq b Naseem Shah 31 Dinesh Chandimal b Mohammad Abbas

