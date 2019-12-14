Global  

Roston Chase is a great asset for team: Kieron Pollard

Sify Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Ahead of the ODI series against India, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has said that all-rounder Roston Chase is a great asset for the team as he can play multiple roles in the game.
