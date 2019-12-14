Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

AC Milan go after Mandzukic

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
According to a recent report from Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan will make an effort to try and sign Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic during the January transfer window – however, they will also continue to try and focus on bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club.  There are still quite a few moving parts, but given how poorly Milan’s […]

The post AC Milan go after Mandzukic appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

noticiasgol

Rick Baxter AC Milan go after Mandzukic https://t.co/lAkaGpxDZW 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.