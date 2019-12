Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Daniel Dubois is looking to 'crush' Kyotaro Fujimoto before moving on and challenging for worlds titles in 2020. 'Dynamite' will face the Japanese heavyweight at the Copper Box Arena on December 21 as he aims to finish 2019 with a perfect record. Having already won four fights by knockout in the calendar year, the 22-year-old