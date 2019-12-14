Boxing news: Dave Allen gives hilarious assessment of Anthony Joshua beating 20 stone Andy Ruiz Jr Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Dave Allen has pulled no punches in his assessment of Anthony Joshua’s rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr last weekend. AJ regained his heavyweight titles with a masterful boxing display, though many questioned Ruiz Jr’s attitude due to the fact he weighed in at over 20 stone for the contest. Allen gave his opinion by […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jesse J. Corpus Sr. Boxing news: Dave Allen gives hilarious assessment of Anthony Joshua beating 20 stone Andy Ruiz Jr https://t.co/6tbgTdgxQf 1 week ago Stuart RT @talkSPORT: 😂 "The fact of the matter is Andy Ruiz always looks like a f***ing***plug!" https://t.co/aG5WxLO4yS 1 week ago talkSPORT 😂 "The fact of the matter is Andy Ruiz always looks like a f***ing***plug!" https://t.co/aG5WxLO4yS 1 week ago One Stop Sports Dave Allen has pulled no punches in his assessment of Anthony Joshua's rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr last weekend.… https://t.co/JKvmGumOuZ 1 week ago вσχιηg Boxing news: Dave Allen gives hilarious assessment of Anthony Joshua beating 20 stone Andy Ruiz Jr… https://t.co/Qp4yoPHwik 1 week ago Oscar Miller Boxing news: Dave Allen gives hilarious assessment of Anthony Joshua beating 20 stone Andy Ruiz Jr https://t.co/UA0UdP3Qa1 #boxing 1 week ago