Monterrey 3-2 Al Sadd: Vangioni stunner sets up Liverpool semi-final

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Leonel Vangioni’s superb goal sent Monterrey on their way to a 3-2 Club World Cup quarter-final victory over Al Sadd that sealed a last-four tie against Liverpool. Monterrey, third in this tournament back in 2012, will face the European champions on Wednesday after a thrilling victory at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Vangioni scored with a stunning strike […]

The post Monterrey 3-2 Al Sadd: Vangioni stunner sets up Liverpool semi-final appeared first on Soccer News.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview

Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview 01:03

 An in-depth preview of the Club World Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Monterrey. The Reds will be looking to take their outstanding league form onto the world stage against their Mexican opponents.

