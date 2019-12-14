Monterrey 3-2 Al Sadd: Vangioni stunner sets up Liverpool semi-final

Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Leonel Vangioni’s superb goal sent Monterrey on their way to a 3-2 Club World Cup quarter-final victory over Al Sadd that sealed a last-four tie against Liverpool. Monterrey, third in this tournament back in 2012, will face the European champions on Wednesday after a thrilling victory at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Vangioni scored with a stunning strike […]



