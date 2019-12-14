Global  

Senators' Anthony Duclair caps hat trick with OT winner against Blue Jackets

CBC.ca Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Anthony Duclair scored in overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon. The winner was Duclair's third of the day against his former team.
News video: Anthony Duclair posts hat trick in OT win

Anthony Duclair posts hat trick in OT win 01:00

 Anthony Duclair completed the third hat trick of his career as he powered home the overtime winner to take down the Blue Jackets

