Liverpool set to play Monterrey in FIFA Club World Cup semi-final as Mexican side beat Al Sadd Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Liverpool will face Monterrey in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup next week. The Mexican side beat Al Sadd, from Qatar, 3-2 in their match on Saturday evening and progress to the last four. Among the goalscorers for the winning side was Rogelio Funes Mori who is the twin brother of former Everton […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 day ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview 01:03 An in-depth preview of the Club World Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Monterrey. The Reds will be looking to take their outstanding league form onto the world stage against their Mexican opponents. You Might Like

Tweets about this