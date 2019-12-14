Global  

Liverpool set to play Monterrey in FIFA Club World Cup semi-final as Mexican side beat Al Sadd

Saturday, 14 December 2019
Liverpool will face Monterrey in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup next week. The Mexican side beat Al Sadd, from Qatar, 3-2 in their match on Saturday evening and progress to the last four. Among the goalscorers for the winning side was Rogelio Funes Mori who is the twin brother of former Everton […]
News video: Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview

Liverpool v Monterrey: Club World Cup semi-final preview 01:03

 An in-depth preview of the Club World Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Monterrey. The Reds will be looking to take their outstanding league form onto the world stage against their Mexican opponents.

