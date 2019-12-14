Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Voter ID card, passport prove citizenship: Court

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Holding that passports and voter identity cards are sufficient proof of citizenship, a magistrate court has acquitted a father and son accused of illegally entering the country from Bangladesh.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Nirbhaya Case: Patiala House Court Postpones Hearing Till Dec 18th and more news | OneIndia News

Nirbhaya Case: Patiala House Court Postpones Hearing Till Dec 18th and more news | OneIndia News 03:04

 NIRBHAYA CASE: PATIALA HOUSE COURT POSTPONES HEARING TILL DEC 18th, CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT BILL: PRESIDENT KOVIND GIVES HIS NOD, PROTESTS OVER CAB CONTINUE TO ROCK NORTH-EAST, PUNJAB CM AMRINDER SLAMS CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT BILL, LOTUS ON PASSPORT ROW: GOVT SAYS ENHANCED SECURITY FEATURE, UK'S BORIS...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheBeerJunkie

The Beer Junkie @svaradarajan Aadhar card / voter id / passport are these valid documents to prove ones citizenship? 55 minutes ago

k_rkalva

K R Alva 🇮🇳 RT @RiseofBurnol: @deespeak U have ur birth certificate? U have ur voter Id? U have ur Adhaar card? U have Proper ID & adress proofs to pro… 1 hour ago

BharatVarma3

Bharat Varma Just like Demonetization was going to "cleanse" India of "Black Money", NRC is going to cleanse India of "Black" ci… https://t.co/Bew7bXbkzS 2 hours ago

rishab05

RJ NHRC in Assam used 1971 eligibility criteria since there was agreement back then to get that state in Assam in Indi… https://t.co/MwltmQw00D 2 hours ago

AMITTALADA

Amit Talda Voter ID, Passport, can prove citizenship https://t.co/dDah1LpOR0 2 hours ago

Uthistran

யுதிஸ்ட்ரன்/Uthis RT @deepak_steam: I have a Passport, AADHAR number, Voter ID, Ration Card, Drivers license. So if the government assumes I may be an intrud… 3 hours ago

codingdash

Ritesh Shrivastav RT @mohanarpit: I honestly don't get it. I stood in line to get a passport, stood in line to get an Aadhar card, stood in line for a driv… 3 hours ago

sauravjana610

saurav jana Now i have to prove that i am indian?. I have voter id, aadhar, pan card and passport. #CAAProtestors 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.