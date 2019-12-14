Voter ID card, passport prove citizenship: Court

Holding that passports and voter identity cards are sufficient proof of citizenship, a magistrate court has acquitted a father and son accused of illegally entering the country from Bangladesh.

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Beer Junkie @svaradarajan Aadhar card / voter id / passport are these valid documents to prove ones citizenship? 55 minutes ago K R Alva 🇮🇳 RT @RiseofBurnol: @deespeak U have ur birth certificate? U have ur voter Id? U have ur Adhaar card? U have Proper ID & adress proofs to pro… 1 hour ago Bharat Varma Just like Demonetization was going to "cleanse" India of "Black Money", NRC is going to cleanse India of "Black" ci… https://t.co/Bew7bXbkzS 2 hours ago RJ NHRC in Assam used 1971 eligibility criteria since there was agreement back then to get that state in Assam in Indi… https://t.co/MwltmQw00D 2 hours ago Amit Talda Voter ID, Passport, can prove citizenship https://t.co/dDah1LpOR0 2 hours ago யுதிஸ்ட்ரன்/Uthis RT @deepak_steam: I have a Passport, AADHAR number, Voter ID, Ration Card, Drivers license. So if the government assumes I may be an intrud… 3 hours ago Ritesh Shrivastav RT @mohanarpit: I honestly don't get it. I stood in line to get a passport, stood in line to get an Aadhar card, stood in line for a driv… 3 hours ago saurav jana Now i have to prove that i am indian?. I have voter id, aadhar, pan card and passport. #CAAProtestors 4 hours ago