Week 15 NFL picks against the spread, ranked in order of confidence | J-MAC’S NFL SUPER 6

You Might Like

Tweets about this Luke Bugoni RT @Pigskin_Fantasy: It’s championship Week! Get start/sit advice, streamers, and picks against the spread for Week 16! Apple podcast: htt… 37 minutes ago CBS Local Sports Bowl season begins this week and in an odd occurrence, #SMU will basically be playing a road game against #FAU sinc… https://t.co/wd0j2PPo2j 2 hours ago hypeshred Week 16 NFL picks against the spread https://t.co/SUsvxMplCq 3 hours ago KZK101 Entertainment NTWRK Week 16 NFL picks against the spread https://t.co/qvstzDJMG2 https://t.co/IXKYzipKZk 4 hours ago Sporting News NFL Week 16 NFL picks against the spread https://t.co/CglHIyIqsz https://t.co/SGK2X5awns 4 hours ago ADEMIX UP NFL picks, predictions against spread for Week 16: Cowboys clip Eagles; Packers upset Vikings; Patriots slam Bills… https://t.co/miOu2rTk2T 4 hours ago odunsco2014 NFL picks, predictions against spread for Week 16: Cowboys clip Eagles; Packers upset Vikings; Patriots slam Bills… https://t.co/VVWFIVxxHX 4 hours ago NFL Sportyst NFC:NFL picks, predictions against spread for Week 16: Cowboys cli - https://t.co/qPyFeDlEWu #sport https://t.co/NQX8cSek70 5 hours ago