Mills hit winner, Spurs outlast Suns in OT in Mexico City

Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Patty Mills made a jumper from the free throw line with 0.3 seconds left and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Phoenix Suns 121-119 in overtime Saturday. DeMar DeRozan pulled the Spurs even with a drive and fling — after a foul by Mikal Bridges — down the right side of […] 👓 View full article

