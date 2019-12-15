Global  

NBA star Odom to abstain from sex till he marries Sabrina Parr

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Former basketball star Lamar Odom has decided to wait until his marriage to have sex with fiancee Sabrina Parr. Sabrina explained Odom's decision to abstain from sex before marriage, following an advice by his pastor.

Talking to Hollywood Life, she said: "This is the first time in Odom's entire life that he has been clean of...
News video: Lamar Odom is waiting until marriage to get intimate with Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom is waiting until marriage to get intimate with Sabrina Parr 00:35

 Lamar Odom is waiting until marriage to have sex with his fiancée Sabrina Parr, after getting advice from his pastor.

