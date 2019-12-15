Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Lucas Moura believes Jose Mourinho can deliver long-awaited silverware for Tottenham. Mourinho has led Spurs to four wins from six matches since becoming head coach last month, replacing Mauricio Pochettino. Lucas said Tottenham were well-placed to claim a first trophy since 2008 under serial winner Mourinho, who has delivered silverware at the likes of Real […]



The post Lucas believes in Spurs´ trophy chances under Mourinho appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

