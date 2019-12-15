Global  

Nathan Ake replies to question about his future amid Chelsea FC speculation

Sunday, 15 December 2019
Nathan Ake has reiterated that he is happy at Bournemouth despite speculation linking the Netherlands defender with a move to Chelsea FC. The Cherries star has impressed in the Bournemouth team since his permanent move to the south coast club from Chelsea FC in 2017. Ake has established himself as a key part of the […]

 Nathan Ake says he is happy at Bournemouth amid transfer speculation from Chelsea, and discusses the hamstring injury he picked up against Liverpool.

Bournemouth's Nathan Ake admits he has been impressed by Frank Lampard this season, and that he is 'so happy' to see former club Chelsea doing well.

Eddie Howe says the future of Nathan Ake is out of his hands amid interest from fellow Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea.

Chelsea tipped to make Nathan Ake and Ben Chilwell January transfer calls

Chelsea tipped to make Nathan Ake and Ben Chilwell January transfer callsEXCLUSIVE: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been linked with big-money swoops for Nathan Ake and Ben Chilwell
