Chennai ODI: Hope, Hetmyer shine in Windies' eight-wicket win over India

Sunday, 15 December 2019
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer guided West Indies to a comfortable eight-wicket win over India in the first ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.
News video: West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets to take lead in ODI series 03:16

 Men in Blue lost the first ODI of ongoing series with West Indies. Windies beat Team India by 8 wickets to take lead in 3-match series. India batted first but their top order collapsed.

