Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Piers Morgan didn’t waste time on Twitter trolling Mesut Ozil after the German midfielder was criticised for his reaction to being substituted during Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City. The defending Premier League champions made the trip to The Emirates in search of much-needed top-flight win to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Manchester […]



The post Piers Morgan trolls Mesut Ozil after Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Man City appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

