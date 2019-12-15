Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Piers Morgan trolls Mesut Ozil after Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Man City

The Sport Review Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Piers Morgan didn’t waste time on Twitter trolling Mesut Ozil after the German midfielder was criticised for his reaction to being substituted during Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City. The defending Premier League champions made the trip to The Emirates in search of much-needed top-flight win to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Manchester […]

The post Piers Morgan trolls Mesut Ozil after Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Man City appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil 'misled' over Uighurs, says China

Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil 'misled' over Uighurs, says China 02:45

 Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil 'misled' over Uighurs, says China

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.