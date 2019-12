Man City boss Pep Guardiola is pleased his side played well and beat Arsenal 3-0, but feels they played much better in their derby defeat by Man Utd.

Tweets about this Jíokè. PhD @UTDsoul @neelabjo_mufc2 @tastymufc Rodgers over rated his team, should have had 2 DMs against City. Leicester has… https://t.co/rX0TizrPLa 13 hours ago Sagar Poudyal 🇳🇵 🇺🇸 RT @LiawStephann: @sistoney67 Okey guys, let me translate : We(City) play a better game against United and yet we lose, which is unacceptab… 16 hours ago Charlie RT @DavidMooney: Weirdly that’s probably the best half of football City have played all season. Better than Arsenal last week and that Watf… 23 hours ago David Mooney Weirdly that’s probably the best half of football City have played all season. Better than Arsenal last week and th… https://t.co/lB19A3p1c9 1 day ago Abdul ❄️ There’s already been better football played in 10 minutes from Man City vs Leicester than the whole 90 minutes of Arsenal vs Everton 1 day ago StephannLiaw @sistoney67 Okey guys, let me translate : We(City) play a better game against United and yet we lose, which is unac… https://t.co/y58NzvpUOF 1 day ago evan 》 @LockeCFC @Arsenal @CalumChambers95 All of our fans have deserved better all season mate, we played senior players… https://t.co/cSdvzBAXLg 1 day ago Birdy City batter Arsenal 3-0 and Pep says they played better against United when they lost 2-1 The disrespect 😂 2 days ago