Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Mesut Ozil and Kevin De Bruyne are arguably equally talented as each other. They play in similar positions, albeit De Bruyne playing in a slightly deeper midfield role. However, when Ozil’s Arsenal faced Kevin De Bruyne’s Manchester City on Sunday, the pair had contrasting days. Belgium international De Bruyne was the best player on the […] 👓 View full article