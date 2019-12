Frank Warren targets putting Daniel Dubois in position to be mandatory challenger to likes of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in 2020 Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Frank Warren says he wants Daniel Dubois to be in a position where he’s a mandatory challenger to the likes of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in 2020. Dubois is making a name for himself in the heavyweight division with a 13-0 record including a fifth-round stoppage of Nathan Gorman in July. And at just […] 👓 View full article

