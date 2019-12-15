Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Texans take control of AFC South by beating Titans 24-21

FOX Sports Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Texans take control of AFC South by beating Titans 24-21Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 29-yard field goal with 3:26 left, and the Houston Texans grabbed control of the AFC South by beating the Tennessee Titans 24-21
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Texans And Titans Play For AFC South Lead

Texans And Titans Play For AFC South Lead 00:58

 The Texans and Titans are tied atop the AFC South lead with two matchups in the final three games of the regular season. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FFootballer72

FFootballer72 Week 15 NFL takeaways: Packers, Eagles avoid letdown, Texans take control in AFC South https://t.co/iEyluIrI3h #ff… https://t.co/wmV0WwEgKg 5 days ago

SVOFL

Surrey's Very Own Week 15 #NFL takeaways: Packers, Eagles avoid letdown, Texans take control in AFC South https://t.co/gIRaFdSton #football 5 days ago

HotSpringsSport

Sentinel-Record Sports The Houston Texans grabbed control of the AFC South by beating the Tennessee Titans 24-21 Sunday.… https://t.co/69E0udPzjo 5 days ago

espn975

ESPN 97.5 Houston RT @sportsmaphou: Texans take control of AFC South with grind-it-out win over the Titans https://t.co/AIE3Lb6OQz 5 days ago

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Texans edge Titans to take control of AFC South https://t.co/arcm2xbMeO 5 days ago

sportRule

Tony Vo Week 15 NFL takeaways: Packers, Eagles avoid letdown, Texans take control in AFC South https://t.co/vfaULci8wP 5 days ago

max_twest

Max Twest Football news! Week 15 NFL takeaways: Packers, Eagles avoid letdown, Texans take control in AFC South https://t.co/KwJNVvYHWc 5 days ago

kgbt

CBS 4 News ICYMI: Two games left in the regular season and the Texans have control of the AFC South. https://t.co/7FIhOpwU6h https://t.co/uy8CkENF65 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.