Texans take control of AFC South by beating Titans 24-21

You Might Like

Tweets about this FFootballer72 Week 15 NFL takeaways: Packers, Eagles avoid letdown, Texans take control in AFC South https://t.co/iEyluIrI3h #ff… https://t.co/wmV0WwEgKg 5 days ago Surrey's Very Own Week 15 #NFL takeaways: Packers, Eagles avoid letdown, Texans take control in AFC South https://t.co/gIRaFdSton #football 5 days ago Sentinel-Record Sports The Houston Texans grabbed control of the AFC South by beating the Tennessee Titans 24-21 Sunday.… https://t.co/69E0udPzjo 5 days ago ESPN 97.5 Houston RT @sportsmaphou: Texans take control of AFC South with grind-it-out win over the Titans https://t.co/AIE3Lb6OQz 5 days ago GameDayBlog Texans edge Titans to take control of AFC South https://t.co/arcm2xbMeO 5 days ago Tony Vo Week 15 NFL takeaways: Packers, Eagles avoid letdown, Texans take control in AFC South https://t.co/vfaULci8wP 5 days ago Max Twest Football news! Week 15 NFL takeaways: Packers, Eagles avoid letdown, Texans take control in AFC South https://t.co/KwJNVvYHWc 5 days ago CBS 4 News ICYMI: Two games left in the regular season and the Texans have control of the AFC South. https://t.co/7FIhOpwU6h https://t.co/uy8CkENF65 5 days ago