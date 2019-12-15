Aaron Rodgers on 11-3 Packers: ‘I don’t think many teams wanna come here and play us’

Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Ever-confident Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose team is currently in position for a first-round bye after knocking off the Bears 21-13, said the weather and crowd in Green Bay will be a big advantage come January. Ever-confident Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose team is currently in position for a first-round bye after knocking off the Bears 21-13, said the weather and crowd in Green Bay will be a big advantage come January. 👓 View full article

