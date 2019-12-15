Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Aaron Rodgers on 11-3 Packers: ‘I don’t think many teams wanna come here and play us’

FOX Sports Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Aaron Rodgers on 11-3 Packers: ‘I don’t think many teams wanna come here and play us’Ever-confident Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose team is currently in position for a first-round bye after knocking off the Bears 21-13, said the weather and crowd in Green Bay will be a big advantage come January.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Bears-Packers Preview: Can Chicago Win Their Way Into The NFL Playoffs?

Bears-Packers Preview: Can Chicago Win Their Way Into The NFL Playoffs? 01:52

 The Bears have to win three tough games for a chance to make the playoffs, and that starts in Green Bay against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down this NFC North rivalry matchup in Week 15.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Aaron Rodgers, NorCal Native NFL Quarterback, Shows Hometown Love On The Field [Video]Aaron Rodgers, NorCal Native NFL Quarterback, Shows Hometown Love On The Field

Aaron Rodgers showed off more than his moves on the field during Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins. He wore his heart on his cleats as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. Betty..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published

Aaron Rodgers and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon Have an Epic Conversation [Video]Aaron Rodgers and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon Have an Epic Conversation

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon sat down at Lambeau Field to have a wide-ranging conversation. Mutual fans of each other's work, the two Wisconsin heroes cover..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 42:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aaron Rodgers gets mocked by opposition as he calls Green Bay Packers attack

Aaron Rodgers gets mocked by opposition as he calls Green Bay Packers attackAaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to victory over the Chicago Bears, but one of the defensive linesman at Lambeau Field managed to make a joke out of the...
Daily Star

Charles Davis: Packers need firepower beyond Aaron Rodgers to make deep playoff run

Charles Davis: Packers need firepower beyond Aaron Rodgers to make deep playoff runAs the Packers sit at 11-3 with a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs with two games to play, Charles Davis said they have to find other playmakers to rely upon...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

KingMartyXV

John Endicott II Fuck the packers nd aaron rodgers https://t.co/r8bKtrdQrq 44 seconds ago

bystanderone

Gerry Fagan RT @RobDemovsky: Not a good first half by Aaron Rodgers. Bad placement on several throws (the screen to Aaron Jones, the last pass to Davan… 52 seconds ago

DavidSime1

what’s behind the glass EYE’S 😛😋😘 @Bill_Michaels @packers Aaron Rodgers once again folds under pressure 2 yard line, seven seconds, one timeout, you… https://t.co/uTWxAyKuya 1 minute ago

alicampos1407

Alex Campos20 RT @SNFonNBC: The Packers have lost two fumbles and Aaron Rodgers has thrown an interception. Yet, they trail only 10-9 at halftime. https:… 2 minutes ago

jordan_cd

Jordan Dietsche If Aaron Rodgers is on the 18th hole of his career he’s three putting for double bogey right now. #Packers 2 minutes ago

wadehanna

Wade Hanna My six year old pouts less than Aaron Rodgers. Terrible body language. Tough to watch. #Packers 2 minutes ago

SNFonNBC

SNF on NBC The Packers have lost two fumbles and Aaron Rodgers has thrown an interception. Yet, they trail only 10-9 at halfti… https://t.co/vIk5SqvGJN 2 minutes ago

F_r_osty

merry frostmas 🎅🏻⛄️⛄️❄️ RT @F_r_osty: You say shut up. I say shut down. You got a guy like Davante Adams for the Green Bay Packers. He’s Aaron Rodgers’ favorite ta… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.