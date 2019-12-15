Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Aaron Rodgers gets mocked by opposition as he calls Green Bay Packers attack

Daily Star Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Aaron Rodgers gets mocked by opposition as he calls Green Bay Packers attackAaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to victory over the Chicago Bears, but one of the defensive linesman at Lambeau Field managed to make a joke out of the quarterback
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published < > Embed
News video: Beware of counterfeit Packers tickets

Beware of counterfeit Packers tickets 01:41

 For fans looking to buy a ticket online for Sunday’s game against the Bears, be careful. The Packers say they've seen a spike in the circulation of fake tickets.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

We will start off next week in the lower 40s and cloudy skies. Heading towards Christmas, we will be cooling off slightly. Christmas eve currently has temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under mostly..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:38Published

Section Yellow comes to Lambeau Field [Video]Section Yellow comes to Lambeau Field

Trips to Packers games often start early. Many tailgaters reach for a cold one before heading into the game. But there is a new group that wants you to reach for something else.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘It just makes my blood BOIL!’ — Skip Bayless on Aaron Rodgers making Pro Bowl over Dak Prescott

‘It just makes my blood BOIL!’ — Skip Bayless on Aaron Rodgers making Pro Bowl over Dak PrescottThe Pro Bowl roster was released, and it included Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson, New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees, and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers. Skip...
FOX Sports

Packers' Rodgers, Vikings coach Zimmer set to face off again

Packers' Rodgers, Vikings coach Zimmer set to face off againGreen Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer have a lengthy history facing each other
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.