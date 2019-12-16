Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Abid Ali first to score Test and ODI tons on debut

Mid-Day Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
*Rawalpindi:* Abid Ali and Babar Azam slammed a century each on the fifth and final day of Pakistan's first Test at home in a decade against Sri Lanka as the rain-hit contest here ended in a draw on Sunday.

Rain and bad light spoiled the contest as full play was not possible on any of the previous four days since the visitors...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Hundreds of fans queue for tickets as test match cricket returns to Pakistan for first time in 10 years

Hundreds of fans queue for tickets as test match cricket returns to Pakistan for first time in 10 years 01:54

 Hundreds of fans queue outside Rawalpindi for tickets as test match cricket returns to Pakistan for the first time in 10 years.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.