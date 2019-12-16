Global  

Netball: Maria Folau in doubt for Silver Ferns Nations Cup squad

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Netball: Maria Folau in doubt for Silver Ferns Nations Cup squadThe Silver Ferns could be without the services of veteran shooter Maria Folau in the upcoming Nations Cup.The Herald understands that Folau is in doubt to feature in tomorrow's team naming for the side set to face England, Jamaica...
