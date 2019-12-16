Global  

Liverpool boss Klopp fumes over Champions League expansion plan

Mid-Day Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
*London:* Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reacted angrily to a proposal that could see the Champions League group stage transformed into a 32-team division. Reigning European champions Liverpool already have a packed fixture programme, with the runaway Premier League leaders due to fly to Qatar for the Club World Cup less than...
News video: I'm the wrong person to ask - Klopp on Qatar politics

I'm the wrong person to ask - Klopp on Qatar politics 01:11

 Liverpool boss says he can't comment on whether Club World Cup should have gone to Doha

