Mo Salah reveals what he’s been working on in Liverpool FC training

The Sport Review Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Mo Salah has revealed that he has been working hard to improve his finishing with his right foot after the Liverpool FC star scored twice in a 2-0 victory over Watford on Saturday afternoon. The Egypt international broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when he finished off a sweeping counter attack to end Watford’s […]

