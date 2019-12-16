Bowen, McNeil & Smalling - Leicester City linked with these players ahead of January transfer window



Recent related videos from verified sources Wilder targets 'two or three' players Chris Wilder insisted that despite Sheffield United's fine start to the season, they still need to bring "two or three" players in during the January transfer window. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:37Published 2 weeks ago Manchester United Target 5 MAJOR Signings For January! | Transfer Talk Manchester United have a lot of weak areas in their squad so it's looking like January is going to be a busy one for the Red Devils during the winter window with Sancho, Haaland, Maddison & Rice all.. Credit: TheFootballDaily Duration: 07:14Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Derby County target Leicester City defender ahead of January transfer window - report Derby County transfer news - The Rams are set to launch a loan bid for out of favour Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic, according to reports.

Derby Telegraph 2 days ago



'It is obvious' - Phillip Cocu discusses Derby County's transfer link with Filip Benkovic Derby County transfer news - The Rams have been linked with a loan move for the Leicester City defender in the January transfer window.

Derby Telegraph 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this