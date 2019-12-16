Global  

Bowen, McNeil & Smalling - Leicester City linked with these players ahead of January transfer window

Leicester Mercury Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Bowen, McNeil & Smalling - Leicester City linked with these players ahead of January transfer windowLeicester City transfer news | 20 players have been linked with a move to the King Power Stadium ahead of the re-opening of the transfer market a the turn of the year.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Lampard: No transfer talk until January

Lampard: No transfer talk until January 02:04

 Frank Lampard says he won't talk to any of his players about their future at Chelsea until the January transfer window is open.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wilder targets 'two or three' players [Video]Wilder targets 'two or three' players

Chris Wilder insisted that despite Sheffield United's fine start to the season, they still need to bring "two or three" players in during the January transfer window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:37Published

Manchester United Target 5 MAJOR Signings For January! | Transfer Talk [Video]Manchester United Target 5 MAJOR Signings For January! | Transfer Talk

Manchester United have a lot of weak areas in their squad so it's looking like January is going to be a busy one for the Red Devils during the winter window with Sancho, Haaland, Maddison & Rice all..

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 07:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Derby County target Leicester City defender ahead of January transfer window - report

Derby County target Leicester City defender ahead of January transfer window - reportDerby County transfer news - The Rams are set to launch a loan bid for out of favour Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic, according to reports.
Derby Telegraph

'It is obvious' - Phillip Cocu discusses Derby County's transfer link with Filip Benkovic

'It is obvious' - Phillip Cocu discusses Derby County's transfer link with Filip BenkovicDerby County transfer news - The Rams have been linked with a loan move for the Leicester City defender in the January transfer window.
Derby Telegraph

