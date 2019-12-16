Global  

Next Arsenal manager: The big hint that Mikel Arteta is set to take over at the Emirates

Monday, 16 December 2019
Arsenal chief executives were pictured leaving Mikel Arteta's home in the early hours of Monday morning and that has led to bookmakers making an important decision
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Arteta much admired by Arsenal

Arteta much admired by Arsenal 04:01

 Mikel Arteta was very close to getting the Arsenal job 18 months ago, but a last minute change of heart led to Unai Emery's appointment

New Arsenal boss Arteta demands accountability from players [Video]New Arsenal boss Arteta demands accountability from players

Mikel Arteta sees much room for improvement at Arsenal but already sees more passion in his players.

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Arteta: Ljungberg staying at Arsenal [Video]Arteta: Ljungberg staying at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta says Freddie Ljungberg will stay at Arsenal as a member of his backroom staff.

Credit: Sky Sports UK


Next Arsenal manager latest: Press conference confirmed with Mikel Arteta appointment imminent

Next Arsenal manager latest: Press conference confirmed with Mikel Arteta appointment imminentArsenal have announced a press conference after agreeing a deal with Mikel Arteta to become their new head coach after talks with the Manchester City assistant...
Football.london

'A great future': Arteta a good fit for Arsenal, says Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Mikel Arteta would be a good fit to take charge of the managerless Premier League club.
The Age

I0S_IT

IOS IT ANALÒG 阿古斯湖 RT @DExpress_Sport: Arsenal chief Josh Kroenke drops Mikel Arteta appointment hint as he jets back to USA #AFC https://t.co/reaC90Qyqb htt… 6 days ago

DExpress_Sport

Express Sport Arsenal chief Josh Kroenke drops Mikel Arteta appointment hint as he jets back to USA #AFC https://t.co/reaC90Qyqb https://t.co/nCZhRwJ7Gw 6 days ago

lloyd_johnson13

Lloyd Johnson Arsenal chief Josh Kroenke drops Mikel Arteta appointment hint as he jets back to USA #AFC https://t.co/khUkmCBrAn https://t.co/NMSYVd6uC9 6 days ago

DExpress_Sport

Express Sport Arsenal chief Josh Kroenke drops Mikel Arteta appointment hint as he jets back to USA #AFC https://t.co/reaC90Qyqb https://t.co/RibAo2FltH 6 days ago

