Mikel Arteta: Arsenal meet Man City coach over manager role

BBC Sport Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Arsenal hold a meeting with Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta to discuss the managerial vacancy at Emirates Stadium.
0
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Pep expects quick Arteta decision

Pep expects quick Arteta decision 00:41

 Pep Guardiola expects a swift decision on whether his Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta will become Arsenal's new head coach.

